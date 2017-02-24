$6.5m bid for Gladstone projects to 'create jobs'

Golding Contractors principal engineer Grant Christensen talking with workers who are keen to start construction on the offline storage facility to support Awoonga Dam.

AIM high and the rest will follow.

That's the council's latest approach in applying for Federal government funding to get some well-needed Gladstone region projects off the ground.

Under the nation-wide $297.7m Building Better Regions Fund, councils can apply for projects for funding that must create jobs, enhance community facilities and encourage community cohesion.

There will be two rounds of funding, one for infrastructure and the other for community investments.

Council applied for up to $6.5m in funding for $15m worth of projects in the second round, and nearly $500K for the first, a project worth $1m.

A council document prepared by the Engineering Services officer Paul Keech prioritised the funding in the following order: construction of 64 new car parks in the Boyne Island region, construction of a new waste transfer facility at Agnes Water, construction of a new water reservoir and the construction of a waste water treatment plant.

This is also in order of the cheapest project.

However, councillors agreed at the GRC meeting on Tuesday to shake up the priorities and apply for the most expensive projects first - in case only one or two submissions were accepted.

"We don't want to ask for $250,000 in funding for a carpark and miss out on the $3,000,000 we are asking for the water waste treatment plant," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"That is not to devalue the importance of the carpark, and we are applying for all of these projects, but it only makes sense economically to apply for the most expensive first."

The line marked, sealed carpark will cost $500,000 to build.

It is set to be built along State-owned road, Malpas St.

The council report states the location will "provide a safer, controlled parking area away from the busy street.

"Traffic flow conditions will be greatly improved as (it) shall alleviate the need for on-street parking and maneovres on the Main Road.

The Agnes Water waste facility will cost $1,396,000, the resevoir $5,100,000 and the treatment plant $7,609,000.

For the first round, the Gladstone Regional Council has applied for 45% ($495K) of funds for the third phase of "the missing link", a project that would see the remaining water main link between the Agnes Water treatment Plant and the reservoir.

The remaining link will provide the Round Hill Road dedicated water supply main from Tavern Road to the Seaspray Drive Reservoir.

If accepted with the round of funding, the council must be finished the project by December 2019.