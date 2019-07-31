Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

A VOICE: Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett will attend the October 14-16 LGAQ conference in Cairns with councillor Kahn Goodluck.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is hoping to take two motions to October's Local Government Association of Queensland meeting in Cairns.

The first motion is to call upon the State Government to provide the same parliamentary privileges of State and Federal Government of debate within council general meetings.

The issue of broadcasting council meetings online was raised via a notice of motion by Cr PJ Sobhanian at the June 4 council meeting.

Cr Sobhanian argued his motion was an effort to provide greater transparency to ratepayers.

The second motion is for LGAQ to lobby the Australian Electoral Commission and Electoral Commission of Queensland to formulate of a set of guidelines regarding electoral signage placement to be policed and enforced.

Electoral signage placement for state and federal elections has been a bugbear for the council over a number of years.

A number of election corflutes placed around the Gladstone region have been nailed into trees. Matt Harris

It most recently came to a head during and after this year's federal election campaign as candidates were found to have placed election signs on council property, nailed to trees or failed to remove signs within seven days after election day.

Mayor Matt Burnett said both motions still need to go through the LGAQ Motions Committee and that he was "interested to see debate" on the parliamentary privilege motion.

Cr Burnett will be joined by Cr Kahn Goodluck at the October 14-16 conference with Cr Goodluck to advocate local government parliamentary privilege during council meetings.