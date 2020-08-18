Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

PILES of fish carcasses were found across Agnes Water last weekend after an influx of visitors to the area

MORE signs will be placed in 1770 after piles of fish waste was dumped in Agnes Water on the weekend.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said there was double the amount of bins at the 1770 Marina carpark for fishermen to dump their waste last weekend.

“Over the weekend council swapped out 13 of our bins at the 1770 Marina carpark to allow fishermen to dump their waste,” Cr Burnett said.

“In effect, we had double the bins onsite for the weekend.”

Agnes Water residents found more than five heaps of fish waste that had been dumped at various locations in Agnes Water on the weekend.

Agnes Water resident Lorenzo Benedetto found three piles of fish carcasses, half a metre high last Friday.

Mr Benedetto said he reported the fish waste to Gladstone Regional Council, that notified him it would clean up the mess.

“But that’s not a solution, we don’t want fishermen to rely on council to clean up on their mess,” he said.

Another Agnes Water resident found two more fish piles at an Agnes Water beach, and on Surfs Club Rd.

Cr Burnett said one of the challenges about the bins was people dumping household items instead of fish scraps - what the bins were intended for.

Cr Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council would look to install signage at the 1770 Marina carpark.

“Council will look to install signage at this location, directing people to the Agnes Water Transfer Station for household waste,” he said.