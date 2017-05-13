25°
Council to tackle Gladstone smokers dumping butts in waterways

Sarah Barnham
| 13th May 2017 8:59 AM Updated: 9:09 AM
Gladstone smokers are dumping their butts in our waterways

THE COUNCIL and Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) have partnered to nip a big issue for the Gladstone region's waterways in the butt.

The partnership will see a project implemented aimed at reducing the amount of pollutants entering Auckland Creek.

The installation of a gross pollutant trap at the Goondoon Street and Lord Street intersection next Monday (May 15) will prevent a significant amount of waste products reaching Auckland Creek.

It is the first of a possible 18 such devices to be installed at sites throughout Gladstone, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, the supply, installation and maintenance of which will be a joint initiative of Council and GPC.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the installation of the gross pollutant trap had become a priority since studies undertaken by CQUniversity found that the largest component of waste products entering the Auckland Creek and Boyne River catchments were cigarette butts.

"By far, cigarette butts are the largest pollutant in these ecosystems, accounting for about 50 per cent of the total waste products collected during the studies," Councillor Burnett said.

"The placement of additional units at the stormwater system sites identified by the CQUniversity study will greatly reduce the amount of pollutants reaching the Auckland Creek and Boyne River catchments, slowing water flow and providing time for sediment to settle out for the water and collect in the bottom of the box.

"The units also feature a pollutant separating screen that filters out large debris including plastics, leaves and other litter which can endanger our marine animals and plants and pollute our waterways.

"Gladstone Harbour will now boast much cleaner water following the instalment of the first trap on Monday."

GPC, Marine Scientist Dr Megan Ellis said the trap would minimise the impact of litter on Gladstone's Big 6.

"Gladstone Harbour and surrounding waterways are home to numerous important marine species which includes Gladstone's Big 6 - shorebirds, turtles, cetaceans (whales and dolphins), fish, dugongs and crustaceans.

Some of these animals are included on the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act threatened species list," she said.

"It is vital that we educate the community about these species, as it is the community's role to ensure the species' longevity in our waterways.

"The gross pollutant trap will be a great educational tool, and hopefully motivate people to use the rubbish bins available rather than litter and have the risk of polluting our waterways and impacting our marine life."

Council and GPC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the responsibilities between them regarding the supply, installation and maintenance of the initial trap and this is expected to serve as the basis for agreements regarding additional units to follow.

In accordance with the MOU, GPC will fund the capital cost and cleaning and maintenance costs of the first trap for five years following its construction, with ongoing monitoring of gross pollutants to be conducted by Council and GPC. Council will own and operate the equipment from next Monday.

Gladstone Observer

