Council swoops in as abandoned cars litter Gladstone streets

ABANDONED? Could this car be next? A wrecked car in carpark in Ann Street, South Gladstone.

A BLUE Nissan, blue Mitsubishi and a blue Toyota Camry in Gladstone all have more than their colour in common.

This week they were all towed and could go up for auction after they were abandoned in streets in the Gladstone region.

The Nissan, found on Tudman St, Mitsubishi on Toolooa St and Camry on Ann St have been towed by the Gladstone Regional Council.

A council spokesperson said the owners could not be found.

Now, if these cars do belong to a driver who still wants their sedan, they need to act quickly.

The owners have one month to contact the council's regulatory services division.

"If a vehicle is not claimed, it then becomes the property of council,” a spokesperson said.

"If a vehicle is suitable, it will be auctioned ... If not it will be disposed of at a scrap yard.”

The council told The Observer last year when this was an issue for Gladstone Benaraby Rd that it usually takes 4-6 weeks to remove an abandoned vehicle.

"It is an offence to leave a vehicle on the roadway or footpath once the vehicle registration has expired. Vehicles that are registered and legally parked cannot be deemed as abandoned and are permitted on the road reserve,” it said.

Under the Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1995, the council can remove and tow abandon vehicles, however, the vehicle must meet certain criteria prior to the council legally being able to tow a vehicle. To contact the council about these cars phone 49776822.