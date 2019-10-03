Menu
COUNCIL SUES: 1770 Seventeen Seventy Marina and Car Park.
News

Council sues over $92k carpark cash

Kat Donaghey
3rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council has demanded a businessman pay $92,000 for unbuilt carparks at the 1770 Marina.

The council is progressing court proceedings with the marina owners for refusing to hand over the payment for almost 10 years.

The original sum of $95,000 was ordered in “lieu” of 36 carparking spaces linked to a development approval in 2009.

The council is pursuing the matter in the Planning and Environment Court.

Court documents show the council issued an enforcement notice against the company 1770 Nominees in February, demanding the money.

However, marina manager Mark Mergard said he would seek mediation before the court.

Mr Mergard said the issue related to an approval to install six new berths which the council said would require 36 extra carparks – a number the marina owners say is excessive.

“The industry average is 40% so it should have been four extra carparks,” Mr Mergard said.

“We have enough room to build them on site if they would let us.”

Mr Mergard labelled the carpark payment a “joke”.

“One thing this shows is that council are very anti-tourist development as they are only interested in collecting money not the wellbeing of the 1770/Agnes area,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Gladstone Regional Council said: “It would be inappropriate for council to make media comments about a matter currently before the court”.

The council’s court documents state the development application was approved in 2009 and varied slightly in 2011.

In 2017, the document states, council and the marina owners reached agreement for the paid instalments but only one amount of $3000 was handed over, leaving $92,000 outstanding.

Gladstone Observer

