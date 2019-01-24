Council still confident of Tannum Sands retirement village

Aerial view of the proposed site for a retirement village at Tannum Sands Rd

COUNCIL is still confident a proposed retirement village on Tannum Sands Rd will go ahead but construction is likely to be years away.

The 183-unit village plan includes 103 two- or three-bedroom villas and 80 one-bedroom aged care apartments.

The facility was discussed at Tuesday's Gladstone Regional Council meeting after the applicant, Raymuz Pty Ltd, asked for a minor change to its development application.

Comprising of 5.3ha of land (pictured below) over two lots and located on the east of Tannum Sands Rd, the original application was lodged in 2011 and approved in April 2012.

The applicant has a currency period valid until April 18, 2022.