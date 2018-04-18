Council splashes cash for new pool filtration

IT'S been described as having had "more than nine lives” so it was no surprise Gladstone Regional Council voted unanimously to replace the pool filtration system at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre.

The almost 29-year-old filtration system, which services the 25-metre heated pool, has remained largely unchanged and continues to operate with most of its original equipment.

Known as the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Memorial Pool, it is used all year round with more than 43,000 people visiting it on an annual basis.

GRC sport and recreational co-ordinator Erickson Noakes said during the meeting it was "with pleasure” that he could present a report which had been first tabled to the post-amalgamated council nine years ago.

"Hopefully (it will) end a chapter that I believe started in 2009,” Mr Noakes said.

"No doubt we're all very across (its history)... That pool filtration system has got more than nine lives and has done well during its time.”

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor recalled the issue had raised its head above water during his time on Gladstone City Council 14 years ago.

"In 2004 officers were recommending that this particular piece of equipment was about to implode... Can we we carry on for another 14 years?” he joked.

Sunshine Coast company Alto Pacific Pty Ltd was awarded the contract to complete the works at a cost of $354,170 (excluding GST).

The new filtration system is expected to be installed during the first quarter of the 2018/19 financial year.