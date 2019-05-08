Menu
TALKING SH*T: Gladstone Regional Council recently spent two hours discussing the low pressure sewerage system at 1770.
News

Council spends two hours talking sewerage

MATT HARRIS
by
8th May 2019 5:00 AM
TALKING about sewerage isn't the most glamorous topic, but Gladstone councillors managed to discuss it at length at a recent meeting.

At the April 16 meeting, councillors were informed about the outcomes of a report and community consultation period involving Town of Seventeen Seventy residents and the township's low pressure sewerage system.

It is an issue that has affected the town for well over a decade, with property owners raising concerns over the cost and reliability of the system.

It took more than two hours of talks for councillors to make a decision on Gladstone Regional Council's future responsibilities with the LPSS.

The council decided to continue with the system's current operating and maintenance model, whereby the property owner, with the exception of property owners in receipt of signed agreements with Miriam Vale Shire Council, will "retain responsibility for operating, maintaining and replacing low-pressure sewerage infrastructure located within their property boundary up to but not including the boundary kit”.

They also decided to offer residents one further replacement pump and controller per property for current connections where replacements were needed.

The path to making a decision to please the majority of councillors was a long and complicated one, with the council's original recommendation voted down by six votes to three.

A second motion moved by deputy mayor Chris Trevor was raised and defeated five to four, and another motion raised by Cr Glenn Churchill lapsed due to the lack of a seconder. The council then went into confidential mode, closing the chamber doors to discuss commercial-in-confidence issues.

After those confidential discussions, Cr Kahn Goodluck raised an amended motion but it was defeated five to four.

A motion by Mayor Matt Burnett was then carried by councillors. It ended that portion of the meeting, which stretched almost eight hours in total.

A GRC spokesperson said the sewerage issue dated back to 2005.

"The implementation of a low-pressure sewerage system at Seventeen Seventy followed previous options assessments commissioned by Miriam Vale Shire Council, including a study by GHD in 2005,” the spokesperson said.

"The 2005 investigation evaluated conventional gravity reticulation, common effluent drainage system, vacuum sewerage and low- pressure sewerage networks.

"The investigation identified a low-pressure system as preferred based on environmental impacts, costs and land acquisitions.”

GRC said they would contact affected residents about its decision.

Gladstone Observer

