Council slashes food licence fees, paperwork

FOOD STALL: Jasmine Luttrell, Elise and Lisa Wippell selling organic meat at the Gladstone City Markets. Julia Bartrim

BECOMING a food entrepreneur in Gladstone has just become a lot easier.

Anyone wanting to apply for a fixed premise or temporary food stall can now do it all in one easy step online.

Temporary food stall fees have also been significantly reduced to a one-off charge of $200.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the changes were part of Gladstone Regional Council's plans to streamline processes for those looking to start a food business.

"For any licensable food businesses, applicants can now complete the online form and pay a lodgement fee," Councillor Burnett said.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said if the application was successful, an annual licence would be issued for the financial year.

"Once their application complies with the Food Act 2006 and the Australian New Zealand Food Standards Code and the invoice is paid, they will receive an annual licence," Cr Trevor said.

No changes have been made for processes involving ownership transfer, amendments to structural design, or change of specific operations for a food business.

Existing licence holders wanting to apply for any of these can visit the forms section on Council's website or contact a Council officer to obtain the form.

Charges for amendments to existing licences will remain the same.

To apply, visit the council's Online Services portal at gladstone.qld.gov.au and click on the Licensing icon.