Gladstone Regional Council has moved its customer service centre to a new location.
Council News

Council service relocated as footpath project continues

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Jun 2021 10:35 AM
As work continues on a Goondoon Street footpath, Gladstone Regional Council has moved its customer service centre to a new location.

The centre has been moved to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre due to construction for the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project.

The Customer Service Centre will return to 101 Goondoon Street on July 12.

Customer parking for people visiting GECC is available off Oaka Lane.

To help support Goondoon Street retailers, council is running a shopping spree competition to encourage residents to shop local.

Residents are invited to participate in the competition and go into a draw to win a gift hamper, including vouchers from participating Goondoon Street retailers, valued at more than $1000.

Participating retailers include:

 3 Style Clothing

 Bahay Kubo Gladstone

 Curtain & Blinds Solutions

 Elevate Media

 Ginger Says

 GIW Designs

 Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

 Gladstone News

 Gladstone Newsagency

 Hello World Travel Gladstone

 Illuminate Luxury Candle Co

 Katies

 Little Bloom Room

 Naturally SAS Hair & Beauty

 Patrick Jewellers

 Runway 7 Boutique

 R.M. Williams (Gladstone)

 SHED Barber Shop Gladstone

 The Deli Plate

 The Cotton Mill

 The Precinct Gladstone.

Residents can enter the competition by purchasing from any of the above retailers and completing an entry form.

The competition will run until Friday, July 16, and participants can enter as many times as they like.

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/gladstone-cbd-shopping-spree for terms and conditions and more information about the Gladstone CBD Shopping Spree Competition, an initiative of Gladstone Regional Council.

cbd civic precinct footpath renewal gladstone regional council goondoon street
Gladstone Observer

