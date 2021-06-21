Council service relocated as footpath project continues
As work continues on a Goondoon Street footpath, Gladstone Regional Council has moved its customer service centre to a new location.
The centre has been moved to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre due to construction for the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project.
The Customer Service Centre will return to 101 Goondoon Street on July 12.
Customer parking for people visiting GECC is available off Oaka Lane.
To help support Goondoon Street retailers, council is running a shopping spree competition to encourage residents to shop local.
Residents are invited to participate in the competition and go into a draw to win a gift hamper, including vouchers from participating Goondoon Street retailers, valued at more than $1000.
Participating retailers include:
3 Style Clothing
Bahay Kubo Gladstone
Curtain & Blinds Solutions
Elevate Media
Ginger Says
GIW Designs
Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
Gladstone News
Gladstone Newsagency
Hello World Travel Gladstone
Illuminate Luxury Candle Co
Katies
Little Bloom Room
Naturally SAS Hair & Beauty
Patrick Jewellers
Runway 7 Boutique
R.M. Williams (Gladstone)
SHED Barber Shop Gladstone
The Deli Plate
The Cotton Mill
The Precinct Gladstone.
Residents can enter the competition by purchasing from any of the above retailers and completing an entry form.
The competition will run until Friday, July 16, and participants can enter as many times as they like.
Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/gladstone-cbd-shopping-spree for terms and conditions and more information about the Gladstone CBD Shopping Spree Competition, an initiative of Gladstone Regional Council.