Council seeks clarity on Botanic Gardens' water supply

GLADSTONE Regional Council will seek further information before reallocating funds to alleviate water supply issues at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The council officers' recommendation was to undertake "urgent" water main works to ensure the gardens could be irrigated to sustain the plants in the living collections.

The living collections is an endangered species flora collection for plants native to the Port Curtis region.

Tondoon Botanic Gardens rely on two main water sources for irrigation: town water, which is gravity-fed into Tondoon's Mt Biondello reservoir from the South Gladstone reservoir, and Tondoon Lake's water, which is pumped into the Mt Biondello reservoir and then gravity-fed to the gardens.

However recently the town water supply entering the Mt Biondello reservoir from the South Gladstone reservoir has significantly decreased in volume.

The Mt Biondello reservoir at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Greg Bray

This left the council with two options to consider at its most recent meeting - undertake no work and truck in water at an estimated cost of $4600 a week or connect the potable (drinking) water network directly to the irrigation network in Tondoon Gardens.

Mayor Matt Burnett couldn't support the motion "without at least having a conversation with GAWB (Gladstone Area Water Board) about connecting to their raw water supply".

"Why are we using treated water to water plants?" he said.