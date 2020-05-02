Council seeking input into coastline strategy

GLADSTONE Regional Council is looking for community input to its Our Coast Our Future project.

The project will provide direction for the long-term management of the region’s coastline.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the first step was the development of a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy to guide how the region manages and adapts to coastal hazards.

“Coastal hazards include beach erosion and short- and long-term inundation of coastal areas,”

she said.

Cr Muszkat said the State Government and Local Government Association of Queensland were funding the project through the QCoast2100 Program.

“Council is one of more than 30 Queensland coastal councils undertaking the program to manage and adapt to current and future coastal hazards,” Cr Muszkat said.

“Individuals and communities use and value the coast differently and we’re asking people to share their knowledge on coastal values, threats and experiences via an online survey running from May to July on council’s Conversations web page.”

Cr Muszkat said the information gathered would inform the Our Coast Our Future project by

capturing how people use the coast, why it is important to them and what the biggest issues are.

A series of online community engagement sessions will also be set up allowing further community involvement in guiding the project.

Visit conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au.