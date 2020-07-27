Menu
Cassy Jones, whom the Clinton-based skate park is named after, sadly passed away from melanoma in 1991 aged just 14.
Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

Jacobbe McBride
27th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council will undertake its second round of community engagement on the upgrade of Cassy Lives Skate Park from this week.

The upgrade works, funded by the Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland

program, are estimated to cost $325,000.

Council identified the need for the Clinton-based facility to be upgraded following GRC’s annual playground inspection conducted last year.

Stage one of community engagement took place last year with 70 contributors who completed

surveys or took part in the design workshop held in November.

Beginning from tomorrow, GRC will host five pop-up stalls in order to seek community feedback on three possible design options.

Pop-up stalls will visit Cassy Lives Skate Park on 28 July from 3pm-5pm, Saturday, August 1 from 2pm to 4pm and Thursday, August 6 from 4pm to 6pm.

Additional stalls will also run at the Gladstone PCYC on Thursday, July 30 from 3pm to 5pm and Tuesday, August 4 from 3pm to 5pm.

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said the intention of this next period of community engagement was to better understand the community’s needs, concerns and preferences before making a recommendation regarding the proposed upgrades.

“Given the response received from Council’s first period of community engagement, we’re expecting plenty of interest and conversation to be generated regarding the three design options,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“Respondents outlined their preferences and priorities regarding what features they’d like to see with the upgrade and that vision has now transferred into the available design options.

“By logging on to Council’s Conversations platform, or visiting one of the pop-up stalls, the

community can have their say on this project.”

Cassy Lives Skate Park is named after Cassy Jones who sadly passed away from melanoma aged 14 on August 1 1990.

