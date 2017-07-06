Council says no to Calliope workers' camp extension

KNOCKED BACK: Councillors voted unanimously against the extension after the submission of the executive summary.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has voted to deny the developer of a Calliope worker's camp an extra two years to decide whether to add 450 more rooms to the controversial facility.

Brisbane-based firm Town Planning Alliance had applied for an extension on its application after not having acted on previous plans due to the "boom and lull" nature of demand, according to documents submitted to the council.

The expansion of the camp on Stowe Rd was mooted to include a gymnasium, barbecue recreational areas and 338 parking spaces.

KNOCKED BACK: The plans for the 450-room expansion to the Stowe Rd accommodation camp. Gladstone Regional Council

Councillors voted unanimously to knock back the request after development services manager Helen Robertson submitted that it was incompatible with a section of the new Gladstone Regional Council Planning Scheme - and thus the Sustainable Planning Act of 2009.

"The development supports a land use for (temporary accommodation) where currently there are no large scale resource projects either under construction or planned within the Gladstone Region," she wrote in her executive summary to the council.

"If the request were to be supported, the development would not result in a harmonious outcome with the current laws and policies of the (planning scheme)."

Workers' camps have caused controversy in the Gladstone region, with unions claiming they are being used as a way for corporations to pay less tax and to undercut local workers' conditions.

AWU organiser Andrew Lockwood speaks about workers camps.: 'DISGRACE': AWU organiser Andrew Lockwood singles out workers' camps at a community rally in Gladstone.

AWU organiser Andrew Lockwood singled the camps out for criticism at a community rally yesterday afternoon.

"They're a disgrace. They've got to go," he said.

"We have got that many empty houses around town... there's people out of work and we're still importing labour."

Ms Robertson said the council's decision put an end to the prospect the camp would be extended for the time being.

"They would need to lodge a fresh application or they would need to appeal that decision in court," she said.