Council reveals its COVID-19 support spend

The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, former councillors PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.

The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, former councillors PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.

Gladstone Regional Council has waived close to $100,000 in commercial rent in two months as part of $1 million in measures included in its COVID-19 support package.

Figures provided by the council state rent concessions to the value of $98,000 for council-leased commercial facilities were waived between March 1 and April 30.

The council approved the support package in March during caretaker mode in the lead-up to the council elections.

After the measures were passed, chief executive officer Leisa Dowling said commercial rents on council-owned or managed land would be waived from March 1 until June 30, subject to relevant lessees not having business interruption insurance in place.

Other measures in the package include extensions for food licensing ($99,000 in projected concessions between March 1 and June 30), environmental licensing ($10,000 in projected concessions) and commercial trade waste licensing ($43,000 in projected concessions).

There is also a total of $179,000 in projected concessions from the freezing of interest on outstanding rates and charges over the same time frame.

Projected spending on Gladstone's Rise Up initiative - which delivers financial support for not-for-profit sport, recreation and community groups - during the pandemic is at $400,000.

Rise Up offers up to $5000 per successful application with funding allocated from the 2019-20 Expenditure Budget.

In a coronavirus update on Facebook on May 8, Mayor Matt Burnett said the initiative wrapped up on May 1 with 108 applications totalling $498,000.

Funds are expected to be made available to eligible groups in early June.

Councillors are expected to receive advice before June 30 outlining other measures that may reduce the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.