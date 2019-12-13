Council reveals cost of new City Hall

A drawing by Cottee Parker Architects shows what Sunshine Coast City Hall might look like.

COUNCIL has revealed the cost of its new 10-level City Hall and the local firm that will build it.

In a late-evening release council confirmed local construction firm McNab had been named preferred supplier to design and construct the $59.9 million Sunshine Coast City Hall.

The new council chambers, which were set to span 10 levels plus a rooftop, were being built in the $430 million new Maroochydore CBD.

About 600 staff will work at the new civic building, with some transferring from existing council buildings.

About 156 carparking spaces would be provided in the new building, with a further 112 to be provided off-site.

McNab Sunshine Coast executive Carl Nancarrow said at peak times there would be up to 200 workers on-site.

Commercial and retail spaces will also be offered as part of the project.

"McNab - which has an office in Maroochydore employing more than 50 local staff - has a number of significant projects underway across the Sunshine Coast, many of which are of comparable size to the City Hall building," Cr Jamieson said.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson unveils the design concept for Sunshine Coast City Hall, to be developed in the Maroochydore CBD.

"Council could not have asked for a better outcome - a firm with a strong history of engaging with local suppliers and offering a very competitive price that is well within council's budget."

City Hall will be built on the corner of First Avenue and South Sea Islander Way within the new Maroochydore city centre.

Mr Nancarrow said his firm was committed to engaging local suppliers and subcontractors.

Council CEO Michael Whittaker said council would retain staff at both Nambour and Caloundra.

"It (City Hall) will be home to about 600 council employees and is part of a region-wide workplace strategy to service the community by providing the right people, delivering the right services at the right location," Mr Whittaker said.

Construction was expected to start in mid-2020, and City Hall will be occupied in the second half of 2022.