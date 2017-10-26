Council restructure to boost efficiency, communications

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

A NEW executive structure at Gladstone Regional Council has been designed to enable better future planning and according to CEO Roslyn Baker, will give efficiency and clear communication to the community.

The new structure will start from next year but recruitment for seven general manager positions will begin in the next few weeks.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there will be a much greater focus on strategy, innovation and the strategic management of public assets.

Ms Baker, who is new to the council, said the new structure was more of a corporate and commercial style.

"The structure being considered by council at this stage only affects the top line and it really is starting to make sure we get more single-point accountability," she said.

Current directors will change to general manager positions with no new structure designed below the management positions.

"I would like to have the senior team in place and then we will work with our people," Ms Baker said.

"The commitment I have given to the workforce is that this won't be done behind closed doors and our people will be involved in that design process.

"We're not at that stage yet, but I can't say there won't be further changes to come as we roll this out."

However, Ms Baker said she was hoping any changes would create new opportunities for people working for the council.

A large reason for the restructure was to create more efficiency at the council and remove overlapping functions.

"My thinking was we needed to strengthen our focus on community engagement, asset management and in the areas of our operations," Ms Baker said.

"So we made sure we had the right systems and processes in place to give certainty to our councillors that we were delivering our services in the most efficient way possible.

"These changes are to make sure that when our community engage with us they get a consistent approach.

"We have had a lot of functions that are overlapping."

One example Ms Baker gave was the council having three separate websites, for the council, the library and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The decision on the changes was made at a closed council meeting last Thursday.

"Given the nature of the subject matter, it is anticipated that the meeting will be closed to the public as permitted by section 275 of the Local Government Regulation 2012," council's website reads.

