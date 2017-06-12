Council responds to proposed national park road

Proposed gravel track running through Deepwater National Park. Springs Rd to the north and the intersection of Matchbox Rd and Deepwater Rd to the south.

A MEETING has been called by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett to facilitate discussion surrounding the Deepwater National Park road.

The proposed road will connect Agnes Water and Baffle Creek through the national park which has caused an array of opinions.

In a statement, Mr Burnett said there had been a lot said about the proposed road and outlined the facts of the issue which has been ongoing for the last two decades.

The statement read that the "council has not made the final decision to proceed with this route" and that "council is now costing the project".

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce (DCTC) president Amber Rodgers said they had been looking for the council to respond and is pleased with Mr Burnett's statement.

"We want the situation to include further consultation and facts being shared," Ms Rodgers said.

"I'm really pleased the council have advised the community on the current situation.

"There's still a lot to happen, a lot of exploring of facts to occur."

In a statement released by the DCTC it said the mission of the company was to promote and develop tourism and economic activities through the region.

DCTC respond to proposed Agnes Water and Baffle Creek connection road through Deepwater National Park. Contributed.

"We are concerned about the loss of a high demand tourism experience," the statement said.

"We believe that a link road between Baffle Creek and Agnes Water could create an economic and social advantage to both communities and is a worthwhile project.

"For the sake of tourism in our region, we would like the council to reconsider their decision to choose this route and instead choose one of the more western routes."

In Mr Burnett's statement, he stated the council would coordinate a community meeting with reasonable notice so all parties at both communities could attend.

A previous community meeting was held earlier this month to open discussion about conflicting opinions on the road.