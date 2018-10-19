Council responds to calls for improvement to Turkey Beach Rd

FIX NEEDED: John Bell owns land on Turkey Beach Rd and has concerns about the road given the number of accidents there in recent years.

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett has responded to a perceived lack of action from the council regarding maintenance on Turkey Beach Rd.

It comes after former Miriam Vale Shire mayor and Turkey Beach Rd resident John Bell spoke out on the issue following a fatal accident on the road earlier this month.

Mr Bell has become fed up over a lack of action on the road, particularly the section between the 15-16km markers, the scene of several fatalities in recent years.

He said the road was in desperate need of realignment.

Cr Burnett said the council has identified a number of projects to be undertaken on Turkey Beach Rd including line marking, signage, renewals and geometric changes at various locations.

"Works have been undertaken over the past three financial years to maintain, renew and manage safety on Turkey Beach Rd," Cr Burnett said.

"These works include line marking, signage and renewals of the road and will continue to progress as budget availability permits. There are planned funds in council's long-term financial plan to allow for these works to continue.

"While council has authority to alter the speed limit on Turkey Beach Rd, this would need to be done as part of a formal speed limit review process and speed limits should not be applied specifically for the purpose of compensating for isolated alignment issues."

John Bell owns the land adjacent to the October 8 fatal crash and has concerns about the road given the number of other accidents there in recent years. Mike Richards GLA101018ROAD

Mr Bell said he's seen hardly any maintenance on the fatal stretch of road despite claims to the contrary.

"There's plenty of talk on line marking and signage - they claim to be maintaining Turkey Beach Rd," he said.

"The edges are a disgrace and apart from the section of road we've been talking about that obviously needs an improved alignment, you've only got to look at 2-3km before that section and the bitumen is falling apart and deteriorating.

"There's an absence to what I'd call a serious improvement to the road."

Mr Bell acknowledged signage, line marking and the placement of cat's eyes had taken place but wasn't aware of any "serious work" taking place there.

Mr Bell was one of a number of former Gladstone Region politicians to endorse Mark McLachlan for the vacant councillor position and said he'd be making sure he was aware of the road's issues.