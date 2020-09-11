Council renews reef guardian role

GLADSTONE Regional Council recently renewed its partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to be a Reef Guardian Council for the 2020-2024 period.

GRC has supported the Reef Guardian Council program since 2009, allowing the GBRMPA to join forces with other councils.

Gladstone Region Mayor Burnett said GRC took the Reef Guardian role very seriously.

“The Great Barrier Reef is right on our doorstep, and our community has a passionate and very strong connection with the reef,” Mayor Burnett said.

“The reef is a fundamental part of our identity and we are keen to take action to help the reef’s resilience.”

Gladstone region councillor Natalia Muszkat said she was looking forward to partnering with the GBRMPA to take action to promote initiatives that could help the reef.

“Gladstone Regional Council is planning a range of Reef Guardian Council activities over the next four-year term, including actions to minimise the impacts of climate change, manage the effect of coastal development, reduce land-based run-off and protect reef heritage and social values,” Cr Muszkat said.

The Authority’s assistant director for the Reef Guardian Council program, Rebecca Allen, said the Gladstone region had an important role to play as a reef champion and leader of change.

“The Gladstone Region is recognised for its industry but also for its access to amazing places like Heron Island,” Ms Allen said.

More information on the Reef Guardian Council program can be found on the GBRMPA website.