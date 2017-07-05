Council regular says budget misses the mark in one aspect

BUDGET: Don Robertson and Tex Newberry, right, at yesterday's budget announcement and, inset, Matt Burnett with his mum Jenny Doggett.

THE retiree who says he's never "startled” by a Gladstone Regional Council decision believes this year's budget has missed the mark in one aspect.

For more than 20 years Tex Newberry has attended Gladstone Regional Council meetings, keeping a watchful eye over decisions and attitudes.

"The most important part of my day is what the local council does, because whatever they do is going to affect me, you and everyone who lives in this region,” Mr Newberry said.

As expected, the politically focused 82-year-old took his usual seat in the council chamber's gallery yesterday, with a larger crowd than usual as the council prepared to hand down its 2017-18 budget.

While Mr Newberry said it was a good budget for Gladstone, he thinks more should have been allocated for community projects and the arts.

"I really just think we need a bit more going into community aide in Gladstone to get people involved and excited,” he said.

"The way they're pulling the debt back without crashing and burning and not taking away from the pensioners and others needing assistance, that's the best way to do it,” he said.

The small audience for the budget announcement also included Gladstone state member Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett's mum, Jenny Doggett.