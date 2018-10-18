Time's running out for council to secure energy contract

TIMING: Gladstone Regional Council has until next Friday (October 26) to decide on its next contestable energy contract.

Craig Warhurst

GLADSTONE Regional Council has only eight days to decide on its next contestable energy contract, leaving little time to explore other opportunities or arrangements.

In 2015, the council agreed to join with 10 other Queensland councils and engaged a Local Buy Network to procure electricity beyond September 30, 2015 for a period of three years and three months.

That contract is due to expire on December 31, however, the council must make a decision on its next supplier by next Friday.

The LBN encompasses energy companies ERM Power, Stanwell, QEnergy and Energy Australia, who have the option to nominate a contract period between one to four years.

The council will evaluate the tender responses on Monday.

Under the Local Buy Pty Ltd agreement, the council does not pay Local Buy Pty Ltd directly, rather 1.5 per cent is added to the retail energy component of each monthly bill.

This monthly fee covers the cost of tender preparation, tender evaluation and monthly bill verifications.

The total contestable load and a percentage breakdown of load for Gladstone Regional Council along with 13 other Councils and LGAQ House. Contributed

Mayor Matt Burnett said during Tuesday's council meeting that he had accept the Officer's Recommendation to accept the best value price for contestable electricity prices within one week of a price being submitted, but did so reluctantly.

"We've got waste energy projects that we are trying to build, there's lots of solar projects happening in our area so there is potential for us to diversify our income stream for council," Cr Burnett said during the meeting.

"What are we locked into? Do we want to lock into that? I'm disappointed with the timing - we only have a week to make a decision."

Cr Burnett raised the idea of making arrangements with local industry to sell electricity on to them.

"We have the biggest electrical user in Queensland in Boyne Smelter, (so) is there an opportunity, or have we missed it, for us to potentially buy and on-sell to Boyne Smelter, Rio Tinto, QAL, Cement Australia?," he asked.

"Are we missing an opportunity to purchase a large percentage and then on-sell? The timing concerns me and I don't like the idea of having a week to make a decision on something we've been working on for two years."

GRC chief financial officer Mark Holmes said Cr Burnett's questions would be raised with Local Buy Pty Ltd.