26°
News

Council defers decision on 'smart parking'

Andrew Thorpe
| 17th May 2017 4:45 AM
ONE MORE MONTH: Gladstone Regional Council has deferred its decision on 'smart parking'.
ONE MORE MONTH: Gladstone Regional Council has deferred its decision on 'smart parking'. Mike Richards GLA190815COUN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE Regional Council has pushed back its final decision on whether to apply for funding to install "smart parking" in the CBD.

The proposal has caused division on the council, with some questioning the technology's cost and necessity, while others argue installing wi-fi in Gladstone's CBD in particular will help propel the city into the digital age.

Funding is available under the Federal Government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck led the charge to scuttle the proposal at yesterday's council meeting, saying he was concerned about ongoing operational costs to the council rather than just the initial capital outlay.

"I just don't feel that it's the right timing to spend this sort of money on this short of an issue right now," Cr Goodluck said.

"The increased operational expenditure... was my biggest concern.

"I very rarely have a problem with finding a carpark in our CBD, and as far as... wi-fi goes you're hard pushed to find a person who hasn't got a smart phone on them nowadays.

"Gladstone doesn't need to be at the forefront of every single bit of technology advancement in the country."

Councillors Glenn Churchill and PJ Sobhanian spoke in favour of the funding application.

"I'm a digital adapter, not a digital dinosaur," Cr Churchill said.

"If we do nothing whatsoever we'll end up going backwards."

The final decision was deferred to next month's meeting to allow for further consideration of other "smart city" technologies that could be used to bolster the council's application for wi-fi in the CBD.

After the meeting, Mayor Matt Burnett, who seconded Cr Goodluck's defeated motion, said there was still a chance smart parking would be the chosen technology for the funding application.

He said the application had a greater chance of success if the council could demonstrate an immediate practical use for the installation of wi-fi.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone regional council smart parking

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

HE started abusing the girls when they were 12-years-old and they were kids in the state's care.

Young Gladstone woman stung for holding mate's meth

Makhela Jayne Strandquist pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge; possession of dangerous drugs.

"WHAT is wrong with you...”

Council defers decision on 'smart parking'

ONE MORE MONTH: Gladstone Regional Council has deferred its decision on 'smart parking'.

Time taken to consider alternatives for 'smart city' application.

No more excuses: Community service order now a fine

OUT OF EXCUSES: The man now has to pay a $500 fine.

Man failed to complete a community service order.

Local Partners

Grant money has Calliope Roosters' ladies crowing

THE Roosters are one of 11 Gladstone groups to receive funding via the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Wedding Expo coming to town on Sunday

STUNNING: Strong Images will be one of more than 30 stalls available to browse during the 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo at the GECC.

THE 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo promises to be one of the best yet.

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

SHOCK photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri Irwin looks like a total bombshell.

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $285,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Would You Like Commonwealth Bank As Your Anchor Tenant?

81 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the ... FOR SALE BY...

- A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the Gladstone CBD, anchored by Commonwealth Bank of Australia since 2010. - The property's two...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 149000

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom (one of which are...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

COUNTRY LIVING - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 1.97 HECTARES

210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale 4677

House 3 2 2 $490,000

Do you want to live in the country and have room for the kids, horses or toys? Then this beautiful home at 210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale is for you - positioned...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!