Council defers decision on 'smart parking'

GLADSTONE Regional Council has pushed back its final decision on whether to apply for funding to install "smart parking" in the CBD.

The proposal has caused division on the council, with some questioning the technology's cost and necessity, while others argue installing wi-fi in Gladstone's CBD in particular will help propel the city into the digital age.

Funding is available under the Federal Government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck led the charge to scuttle the proposal at yesterday's council meeting, saying he was concerned about ongoing operational costs to the council rather than just the initial capital outlay.

"I just don't feel that it's the right timing to spend this sort of money on this short of an issue right now," Cr Goodluck said.

"The increased operational expenditure... was my biggest concern.

"I very rarely have a problem with finding a carpark in our CBD, and as far as... wi-fi goes you're hard pushed to find a person who hasn't got a smart phone on them nowadays.

"Gladstone doesn't need to be at the forefront of every single bit of technology advancement in the country."

Councillors Glenn Churchill and PJ Sobhanian spoke in favour of the funding application.

"I'm a digital adapter, not a digital dinosaur," Cr Churchill said.

"If we do nothing whatsoever we'll end up going backwards."

The final decision was deferred to next month's meeting to allow for further consideration of other "smart city" technologies that could be used to bolster the council's application for wi-fi in the CBD.

After the meeting, Mayor Matt Burnett, who seconded Cr Goodluck's defeated motion, said there was still a chance smart parking would be the chosen technology for the funding application.

He said the application had a greater chance of success if the council could demonstrate an immediate practical use for the installation of wi-fi.