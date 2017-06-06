Council promises 'no job losses' after tender process

GLADSTONE Regional Council has guaranteed no job losses and no breach of any enterprise bargaining agreements when it comes to the possible "privatisation” of the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands.

The Australian Workers Union raised concerns yesterday over the possible outsourcing of jobs from the council.

However, acting director of planning and environment Tony Klein said nobody would lose their job.

The council received four expressions of interest to run the site.

This will now go to tender, and the council will make a decision on whether it is worth continuing with, Mr Klein said.

"We haven't breached anything in the EBA. Until we've gone through that process of actually going to tender (and) determining whether there's any financial advantage for council of possibly going to management rights or leasing, there's not a lot we can tell our staff apart from what we've told them, which is the process that we've undertaken,” he said.

Mr Klein said he was "absolutely committed” to two things.

"One is our commitment to the EBA, and secondly, no jobs losses,” he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said job losses were not an option.

"If this does happen, then that person will be redeployed,” he said.

"It's not like they're going to go from the memorial gardens to a stop-go sign, it would more likely be somewhere in the parks department.”

Mr Klein said there was the equivalent of just 1.1 full-time staff members at the parklands.

"There's no sinister underlying thing here, this is about trying to generate efficiencies without compromising two things, and that is jobs within our community and our EBA,” he said.

"We might have wasted our time totally, or we might look at it and say 'Wow, we might be able to save $50,000, $100,000, $150,000 a year, I don't know what the figure is and until we get that back we won't know.”

The council decided to include Gladstone Valley Funerals in the tender process, despite them not making the short-list after expressions of interest.