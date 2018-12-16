Menu
Council prepares guide to help you prepare for disaster

16th Dec 2018 4:25 PM

THE Gladstone Regional Council has put together a guide filled with helpful storm information - Preparing for Natural Disasters and Emergencies.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the info was developed to help residents prepare for bad weather and offer guidance for enduring and recovering from a disaster.

"In the event of an emergency or disaster there is often little time to act,” he said.

"But many vital preparations can be completed before an emergency or disaster strikes.

"Council also provides, in partnership with the Early Warning Network, a severe weather alert system.

"I encourage all community members to register to receive these alerts via our website gladstone.qld.gov.au/emergencies.

"The emergencies and disasters section of our website also provides road condition reports, flood reports and camera images of flooding hotspots taken at 15-minute intervals during daylight hours.

"So I invite you to familiarise yourself with its information.”

The council has a Local Disaster Management Plan that governs procedures in the event of emergency situations.

The plan aims to minimise the impact of disasters and enable council, police, emergency services and other agencies to respond appropriately.

Activation of the plan is a five-stage operation: alert, stand-by, activation, standdown and debrief.

Activation of each stage is dependent on the type of hazard situation.

For example, an earthquake or terrorist attack may have an immediate major or catastrophic impact and will require 'activation'.

A cyclone, flood or bushfire may be a gradual build-up and a staged activation is more likely.

For more information head online to: https://bit.ly/ 2JZF211

