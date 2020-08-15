Council outlines priorities ahead of 2020 State Election

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Strategic Priorities document has a focus on recovery from the COVID-19 health emergency.

SEVEN key projects have been outlined to help boost investment in the Gladstone region ahead of the 2020 State Election.

The document will be used to support discussions with the Queensland Government regarding investment in the Gladstone region.

“The Strategic Priorities document has been developed following consultation and collaboration with regional stakeholders and the community,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council is seeking State Government investment in the Gladstone Region COVID-19 Recovery Plan, and the Regional Priorities and Policy Initiatives identified in the priorities document.”

Cr Burnett said the Strategic Priorities document also outlined GRC’s strategic policy when it came to the ageing population, a return of water dividends to the community and Distribution Priority Areas (DPA) for general practitioners.

“Investment in the identified strategic projects and endorsement of policy priorities will see the industrial powerhouse of Gladstone be a leading region in the economic recovery of Queensland and Australia,” Cr Burnett said.

“While the regional impact of COVID-19 is forecast to be significant, Gladstone’s industrial resilience will present opportunities to build on regional specialisations and major industrial facilities.

“This allows the Gladstone Region to transition to broader based drivers of economic growth including hydrogen production, renewable energy, waste-to-energy and Biofutures.”

Cr Burnett reiterated that GRC will continue to grow partnerships with other levels of government and outside organisations.

“Growing these relationships is crucial in lowering costs on ratepayers and this has gained further importance as we navigate through a pandemic-induced downturn,” he said.

“By partnering with other levels of government, community groups, industry and other economic partners, Council can position the Gladstone Region to be best placed post COVID-19.”

Key infrastructure priorities include:

Gladstone Heavy Vehicle Transport Corridor including Stage 2 of Gladstone Port Access Road

Inland Rail Extension to the Port of Gladstone

Upgrade to Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex (Marley Brown Oval)

Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre (BTARC)

Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail (BBIRT)

Jumpstart City Heart Harbour Arbour

Round Hill Creek Channel Access Improvement.

To view the document in full, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/economic-information#priorities to view GRC’s 2020 State Election Strategic Priorities.