Gladstone Regional Council has unveiled its Federal Government 2021 budget regional advocacy priorities including a new additions wish list.
Council News

Council outlines federal budget priorities

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
11th May 2021 9:52 AM
Gladstone Regional Council has outlined its regional advocacy priorities ahead of the Federal Government’s budget reveal on Tuesday.

The regional advocacy priorities are as follows:

– Gladstone Heavy Vehicle Transport Corridor

Inland Rail

– Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex/Harvey Road Sports Precinct Redevelopment

– Boyne Tannum Aquatic Centre (BTARC)

Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail (BBRIT)

– Jump Start City Heart

– Age Friendly Community – options for senior’s lifestyle rather than infrastructure

– Distribution Priority Area (DPA) for General Practitioners

– Federal Assistance Grants – align with LGAQ advocacy in this region

– Drought Communities Program Extension – support economic and community recovery from drought by continuing to provide funding to drought-declared councils, up to and including two years following the lifting of a drought declaration.

Atop the Gladstone Regional Council’s new additions wishlist is as follows:

– Hydrogen & Renewables – policy initiatives supporting regions to develop as green energy hubs

– Transition Economy – policy initiatives to support impacted transitioning regions

– Manufacturing & Skills Development – policy initiatives to support advanced manufacturing in region for manufacturing of renewable components, green chemicals, and general manufacturing. Funding for skills development in modern technology areas.

