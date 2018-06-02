Council, MP debate who pays $20k CCTV installation bill

Committee needs $20k to install six security cameras, which are still in a box two years after they were received.

THE Gladstone Regional Council will reconsider its funding of the CBD's security camera upgrade costs to finally have six cameras out of the box they have been in for two years.

The cameras, secured with a state government grant in May 2016, have not been installed because the Safe Night Precinct committee needs $20,000 to get them up and running. But it remains uncertain who will fund the instalment costs, with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher suggesting the responsibility should be that of the council.

"I've delivered this Council nearly $30 million in the last three years, for things they would have had to pay for themselves," Mr Butcher said.

"I've given them all these cameras to help keep the community safe, but the CEO and the council are saying it's too much of a hassle and it's too expensive."

A council spokesperson said it was working to address the "complex" issues related to the installation of the cameras, which are hoped to increase safety in the CBD.

They said the council was thankful for the State Government funding it has received for several projects.

"Council will consider its own contribution to the Gladstone CBD CCTV system costs as part of its ongoing investigation into the effective introduction of an extended CCTV service into the Gladstone city centre," they said.

The committee has applied for a state government grant to install the cameras.