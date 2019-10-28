Menu
DEADLY ROAD: An 80-year-old man has died in a single vehicle rollover on Turkey Beach Rd earlier this year.
Council News

Council moves to fix deadly road

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE region road where there have been two deaths in the past two years and several accidents is expected to undergo safety improvements in coming years.

A tender is up for grabs with Gladstone Regional Council to design safety improvements for the deadly Turkey Beach Rd.

A council spokeswoman said the project was identified in the 2019/20 budget and $500,000 was allocated to implement priority findings.

“A roads safety audit identified structural issues and subsequent safety defects on Turkey Beach Rd which can be mitigated,” she said.

“The road safety audit identified some current issues.

“However, the scope of work for the tendered project is to investigate the project area, identify any remaining deficiencies and develop mitigation measures.”

Fatal accident involving a single vehicle on the Turkey Beach road in 2018.
The tender requires a qualified consultant to investigate and assess the condition of the roadway, utilities, infrastructure, traffic; control devices, drainage, and any other features and prepare a upgrade concept design to improve overall safety.

The improvements will apply to approximately 21 kilometres of road.

The council spokeswoman said the project was planned to start on December 2 and take six months. The successful tenderer will be announced in December. Applications close on November 12 at 2pm.

The most recent death on the road was October 5 when a 80-year-old man died in a car rollover.

deadly road gladstone regional council turkey beach turkey beach road
Gladstone Observer

