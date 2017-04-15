Council moves on school lighting concerns

PLANS IN PLACE: The drop-off area at Boyne Island State School on Pittsbay Cres.

"SOMEONE might be lurking in the shadows while they walk back to their cars”.

It's a disturbing thought for anybody and one that is bothering people in Boyne Island.

The issue of poor street lighting on Pittsbay Crescent, Boyne Island has become a concern for Gladstone Regional Council.

According to the council, Boyne Island State School principal Michael Hurst raised the issue at the Local School Transport Safety Action Group meeting in February.

Mr Hurst advised there were about 17 after-school events held each year, with guest, parents, students, and staff taking part.

"It's been reported by the principal that the absence of street lighting on Pittsbay Crescent creates a number of safety concerns including trip hazards, and fear from, predominately female participants, when walking through dark public spaces,” a council report reads.

At its works and traffic committee meeting the council agreed to allocate $20,000 for a detailed lighting and electrical design for the street, in their 2018/19 long term financial plan.

"This option lights the school frontage to a P4 Standard including seven light poles with a maximum spacing of just over 24m between poles,” the council report reads.

The second phase will be the construction of the lights which will be budgeted for in the 2019/20 financial year.

This still has to be adopted at this Tuesday's general meeting.

A resident who lived on the street welcomed any extra lighting.

"I'm alone and I'd like to able to see down the end of the street myself at night,” she said.

"I think it's a good idea to have lighting especially there at the school because the parents usually come back when it's dark so this will help.”

Pittsbay Crescent is a loop, where the school is there are no light poles.

Towards the further end of the loop there is one near where a number of houses are.

