Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Philip St health precinct. A new intersection will be built linking Philip St, Reef St and the soon-to-be constructed Dave Burns Dr at Sun Valley.
Philip St health precinct. A new intersection will be built linking Philip St, Reef St and the soon-to-be constructed Dave Burns Dr at Sun Valley.
News

COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DELAYS to the first stage of Philip St Communities Precinct could make Gladstone Regional Council ineligible for $3 million in federal funding for the project.

At today's general meeting Gladstone Regional Council is expected to decide what actions to take to ensure it does not lose federal funding due to not being able to meet the original time frame of completing stage 1A by June 30, 2020.

On June 30 this year the council wrote to the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science seeking an extension to December 31, 2020, but is yet to receive a response.

Because of the uncertainty around the time frame, the council cannot formally enter into a contract for the stage 1A works.

Council has been recommended to contract with Blomfield Excavations for stage 1A, subject to the time frame extension, and to make another request for an extension to the funding end date.

Also on the agenda for today's meeting is the adoption of the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy.

The strategy is a 10-year road map informing council's annual budgets and operational plans for waste management and resource recovery projects.

The focus to reduce, reuse and recycle waste mirrors the state Waste Management and Resource Recovery strategy.

The council is also expected to discuss if it should be involved in two Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce legacy projects planned for the Cook 250 1770 Experience.

There are two confidential items on today's agenda: Rating concessions and sale of land for arrears of rates.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone regional council local government philip st
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        premium_icon 9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        News Although she may be small, Mariah has made a huge impact by recycling throughout the region.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Huge night planned for Mayor’s carols

        premium_icon Huge night planned for Mayor’s carols

        News It’s set to bring the magic of Christmas alive, with singalong carols, Santa and...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

        premium_icon Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

        News IF YOU ever wanted to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival, now is your...