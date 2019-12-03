COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

Philip St health precinct. A new intersection will be built linking Philip St, Reef St and the soon-to-be constructed Dave Burns Dr at Sun Valley.

DELAYS to the first stage of Philip St Communities Precinct could make Gladstone Regional Council ineligible for $3 million in federal funding for the project.

At today's general meeting Gladstone Regional Council is expected to decide what actions to take to ensure it does not lose federal funding due to not being able to meet the original time frame of completing stage 1A by June 30, 2020.

On June 30 this year the council wrote to the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science seeking an extension to December 31, 2020, but is yet to receive a response.

Because of the uncertainty around the time frame, the council cannot formally enter into a contract for the stage 1A works.

Council has been recommended to contract with Blomfield Excavations for stage 1A, subject to the time frame extension, and to make another request for an extension to the funding end date.

Also on the agenda for today's meeting is the adoption of the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy.

The strategy is a 10-year road map informing council's annual budgets and operational plans for waste management and resource recovery projects.

The focus to reduce, reuse and recycle waste mirrors the state Waste Management and Resource Recovery strategy.

The council is also expected to discuss if it should be involved in two Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce legacy projects planned for the Cook 250 1770 Experience.

There are two confidential items on today's agenda: Rating concessions and sale of land for arrears of rates.