'Council made the right decision' Strong view on local vs. not choice

CHOOSING a more expensive local company or a cheaper out-of-towner was a tough decision Gladstone Regional Council faced.

However, judging by comments on the story it seems like they made the right decision.

The council went with Opal Holdings Queensland to mow the parks throughout the region, despite them being $400,000 more expensive than a Sunshine-Coast based company.

Lucy Dwyer was "glad the council made the right decision in keeping our local company employed”.

"I would rather my rates go to a local that employs locals, even though he is more expensive, probably due to the Gladstone tax, than going to an out of towner,” she posted.

Tracy Kuzmic said it was "absolutely the best decision”.

"Any financial shortfall will be made up by local employees and their families, reinvesting that money back into the local economy,” she said.

Robyn Robinson said the council should stay local to help support people doing it tough at the moment.

However Sandra Hill was one of the few people that thought the other option was the best one.

"Cheaper option should be the go,” she posted. "Big difference in quotes, that money could be put towards lowering our rates.”

Although most people were happy with the council supporting the local company, many questioned why there was such a discrepancies in prices between the companies.

Lorenzo Benedetto said he would be very interested about why the locals couldn't do it cheaper.

"The out of town (business) has to cover transport, accommodation and meals ... and if the locals are being greedy, send it to the out of towners, hotels need the business too,” he posted.

During the meeting some of the councillors said the size of GF Property Maintenance, the non-local business, could be the reason they were cheaper.

In the council's report it was revealed if the company had won the contract they would have set-up an office and depot in Gladstone.