'Council made the right decision' Strong view on local vs. not choice

24th May 2017 11:37 AM
HAPPY: Opal Holdings Queensland owners Owen and Paulette Lindley were relieved after council's decision.
HAPPY: Opal Holdings Queensland owners Owen and Paulette Lindley were relieved after council's decision. Chris Lees

CHOOSING a more expensive local company or a cheaper out-of-towner was a tough decision Gladstone Regional Council faced.

However, judging by comments on the story it seems like they made the right decision.

The council went with Opal Holdings Queensland to mow the parks throughout the region, despite them being $400,000 more expensive than a Sunshine-Coast based company.

Lucy Dwyer was "glad the council made the right decision in keeping our local company employed”.

"I would rather my rates go to a local that employs locals, even though he is more expensive, probably due to the Gladstone tax, than going to an out of towner,” she posted.

Tracy Kuzmic said it was "absolutely the best decision”.

"Any financial shortfall will be made up by local employees and their families, reinvesting that money back into the local economy,” she said.

Robyn Robinson said the council should stay local to help support people doing it tough at the moment.

However Sandra Hill was one of the few people that thought the other option was the best one.

"Cheaper option should be the go,” she posted. "Big difference in quotes, that money could be put towards lowering our rates.”

Although most people were happy with the council supporting the local company, many questioned why there was such a discrepancies in prices between the companies.

Lorenzo Benedetto said he would be very interested about why the locals couldn't do it cheaper.

"The out of town (business) has to cover transport, accommodation and meals ... and if the locals are being greedy, send it to the out of towners, hotels need the business too,” he posted.

During the meeting some of the councillors said the size of GF Property Maintenance, the non-local business, could be the reason they were cheaper.

In the council's report it was revealed if the company had won the contract they would have set-up an office and depot in Gladstone.

BREAKING: Popular restaurant announces shock closure

BREAKING: Popular restaurant announces shock closure

IN A sudden, shock announcement, a popular Gladstone business will close its doors.

What would you do, go for a local company or cheaper quote?

Paulette and Owen Lindley with their crew in just one of the grounds they maintain on a volunteer basis.

Debate over going local or going cheaper

Man airlifted after leg crushed in tractor incident

A 58-year-old male was airlifted yesterday after a light machinery accident at Kroombit Tops National Park.

A 58-year-old man was airlifted after a machinery accident

Teen, 19 threatens to call cops when dad gets physical with girlfriend

Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed

A GLADSTONE man has been told to leave a 7-year toxic relationship

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

