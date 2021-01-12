Council library service makes a comeback

Asian man university student choosing and picking off book from bookshelf in college library for education research. Bestseller collection in bookstore. Scholarship or educational opportunity concepts

Gladstone Regional Council library’s “Out and About” van is set to make a comeback.

The service enables residents to remain connected to resources without having to visit one of the six libraries located across the region.

The van will visit locations within the Baffle Creek and Boyne Valley areas once a fortnight.

Wartburg, Rosedale and Lowmead will be visited on Mondays, with Nagoorin and Builyan visited on Wednesdays, starting from Monday, January 11.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the library’s “Out and About” service had a small collection of fiction and non-fiction books for adults, teens, and children.

“The service also includes large print collections, picture books, magazines, CDs, audio books and DVDs,” Cr Burnett said.

“Gladstone Regional Libraries members can borrow up to 20 items of any type for a three-week period and if you’re not a member, our friendly staff can assist you in becoming one as long as you have the required documentation.

“Staff can also assist you with any eLibrary enquires, which is a free service available 24/7 as part of your library membership.

“This allows you to access ebooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, streaming films and eLearning

resources.”

Visit HERE for more information about Gladstone Regional Libraries’ Library Out and About Service, including a list of fortnightly dates, times and locations.