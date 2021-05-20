Council leadership framework a concern in quarterly report

Gladstone Regional Council’s leadership capability framework was a cause for concern at a recent general meeting.

In a general meeting on May 18, council unveiled its Operational Plan Quarter Three Report for 2020/2021.

The Operational Plan Quarter Three report, ending June 30 2021, is written every three months with the intention to share council’s highlights, infographics, KPI performance and Operational Plan Performance during the period.

Council’s KPI performance is measured by a legend which states if items were on track, of concern, needed action, were complete or needed amending.

Strategic Business Planning manager Sarah Hunt said majority of the performance from the quarter was 80 per cent on track, however one item was cause for concern at 7 per cent.

“It’s very great to be able to report we have some completed items already this year,” Ms Hunt said.

“Performance for Quarter Three is at 80 per cent on target which means they are on track or completed.

“One item was at 7 per cent and two items were at 13 per cent which are now amended and not expected to be completed by June.”

The report indicated Council’s Constructive and Collaborative Leaders action was calculated at 7 per cent due to no progress being made during the quarter period.

The Constructive and Collaboration Leader’s action aimed to introduce a leadership capability framework that informed how council recruited and developed leaders.

“No progress made in Quarter Three but this item is expected to be back on track and delivered by the end of year,” the report stated.

Councillors voted unanimously to note the progress made during the Quarter Three report.