Council launches week-long festival for teens

Gladstone Youth Council chair Nikita Korableff and Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett this week officially launched the Festival of Summer.

A WEEK-long youth summer festival featuring an outdoor concert with local, national and international acts has been officially launched by Gladstone Regional Council.

Festival of Summer, held from January 12-18 for 11 to 17- year-olds, is the council's new youth event to replace SUNfest.

Officially launched this week, the festival will feature three youth-inspired events, including a free carnival-like opening at the Millennium Esplanade on January 12 from 11am-2pm.

The opening will have live music, food and activities including a bungee run and rock climbing.

Young entrepreneurs will be invited to hold market stalls to showcase their creations, designs and talents.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the festival would conclude with an outdoor under-18s music concert, Festival of Summer Sounds, at Marley Brown Oval, featuring Australian act E^ST and New Zealand band Mako Road.

He said the festival would be held from 5-10pm on Saturday, January 18 and would feature local talent and national and international headline acts.

"SUNfest has been a ­popular, annual event for our younger generations for about 20 years and initially started to provide low-cost activities and opportunities for young people in the region," Cr Burnett said.

Other activities to be on offer throughout the week include full days of fun, from outdoor activities to adventure, fashion, circus, theatre, music, art and more.

Tickets will be on sale from December 2 at gladstoneenter tainment.com.