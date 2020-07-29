Council launches 2020/21 community service directory

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s free 2020/21 Community Services Directory is now available for download.

The popular directory details and lists a service overview and contact details for a broad range of general community services, special interest, sporting and recreation groups, including health and support services for all ages.

Gladstone Region Councillor Chris Cameron said the 2020/21 Community Services Directory would only be available on the Community Services Directory website, or for download, due to COVID-19.

“The directory is available to view online allowing residents the option to browse the website or download a PDF version,” Cr Cameron said.

“Existing groups can make updates to the website version at any time, which is handy if

organisational changes take place during the next 12 months.

“The directory’s website features improved search functions and links to Facebook and web pages.

“The PDF version of the directory is also user-friendly and suitable for viewing on tablet and mobile devices providing residents with the ability to access information at their fingertips.”

Cr Cameron said the directory was a well used and sought after resource, with the PDF version containing more than 160 pages of content.

“Council is pleased to be able to assist not-for-profit, community and service sectors within the region to freely promote their organisations, clubs and groups,” he said.

Visit www.gladstonecommunitydirectory.com.au to view the Community Services Directory online or to download the PDF version.