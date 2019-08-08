Council issues rates notices, announces new payment options

Rates notices will be issued from August 12.

GLADSTONE Regional Council rates notices will be issued from August 12, with early access available for existing online users.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said rates would be issued three weeks earlier to give ratepayers more time to take advantage of new payment options and discounts.

A 10 per cent discount applies if rates are paid by September 18 and a five per cent discount is offered if paid by October 18. Residents can also set up payment plans to pay weekly, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly.

"There are multiple ways you can make rates payments; including, paying by instalments, online, by phone, mail, in person or direct debit," Cr said.

"With and more residents accessing council's online services and paying rates electronically, council made the decision to revert to an annual rate notice and based on community feedback have included the option to pay rates quarterly or half yearly.

"The rates notice will now include subtotals, including general rates, cleansing, water and sewer charges, water consumption charges and a Queensland Government emergency management levy."

Phone 4970 0700 or visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/rates.