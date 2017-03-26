Council issues flood warning for Gladstone region

The Gladstone Regional Council has issued a flood warning for the Gladstone region on Facebook.

The post, made an hour ago, reads that with the incoming heavy rainfall that the region is expecting the chance of some of the region's river catchments could flood.

"...There is a significant amount of rainfall forecast for the region over the coming days, possibly in excess of 300mm," the post reads.

TC Debbie track map as at 4pm Saturday.

"Major river flooding may also develop over a broad area and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone, extending inland to the eastern Gulf River catchments.

"Although the Bureau of Meteorology has only issued a Flood Watch relevant to our area for the Calliope River, given that our water catchments are already charged from recent rainfall, it is possible that there could be areas of flooding and isolation, particularly in the Baffle Creek Catchment."

The council has advised residents to:

Replenish your medicines and provisions.

Motorists remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

If you do have to travel, have a plan B, including finding alternative routes in case roads are flooded.

Heed warnings and avoid unnecessary travel in the event of heavy rainfall or flooding.

Weather and road conditions can change rapidly. It is important to pay close attention to weather reports and local conditions to stay informed.

Stay up to date with current conditions by visiting www.bom.gov.au, www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au and www.gladstone.qld.gov.au

For storm and flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 and in a life threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).