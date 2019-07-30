Council invites residents to enter Mount Larcom photo comp

SHUTTERBUGS are welcome to enter a competition to capture the beauty and spirit of Mount Larcom.

Mayor Matt Burnett invited all community members to step behind the lens and get snapping.

"The Mount Larcom region is rich in history and surrounded by an abundance of natural beauty, so community members have great scenery to work with,” Cr Burnett said.

"Whether it is scenery, wildlife, a person or a group of people, Council is encouraging photographers to capture what the spirit of Mount Larcom means to them.”

Photographs must be taken in Mount Larcom or the surrounding districts of Aldoga, Ambrose, Bracewell, Darts Creek, East End, Machine Creek, Mount Larcom, Raglan, Targinnie and The Narrows.

The winning entry will be featured on Mount Larcom branded souvenirs and will be available for purchase from the Mount Larcom Post Office gift shop.

The competition will launch tomorrow and close 5pm August 30.

Entries will be displayed at the Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre and members of the public are invited to cast their vote from September 2 until September 30.

Entry forms are located at the RTC or on Council's website.