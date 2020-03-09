Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for the council and hear their plans for the region.

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held this Thursday, March 12, at CQUniversity.

It’s an especially big field this term, with 21 people running for one of nine councillor positions and two vying for mayor.

The event will kick off at 4pm with an informal session during which people will have the opportunity to meet their potential new representatives.

This will be followed by each candidate having the opportunity to pitch their policies and plans for Gladstone.

Mayoral candidates Matt Burnett and Michael Fearns will be given slightly longer to make their case for the top job.

There will also be a question-and-answer session, and food trucks on site.

The event is hosted by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gladstone Engineering Alliance and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited.

GCCI president Joe Smith said he was pleased with how many candidates had confirmed, and encouraged people to take advantage of the chance to hear from those hoping to represent them.

Based on social media activity, he said there appeared to be strong interest in the 2020 local government elections.

Mr Smith welcomed the diversity in the field, and said a mix of experience and youth was good for the council.

What: Meet the Candidates Forum

When: Thursday, March 12, from 4pm

Where: CQUniversity, Bryan Jordan Dr, Gladstone