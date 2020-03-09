Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Who will replace outgoing Gladstone regional councillors PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters?
Who will replace outgoing Gladstone regional councillors PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters?
News

Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for the council and hear their plans for the region.

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held this Thursday, March 12, at CQUniversity.

It’s an especially big field this term, with 21 people running for one of nine councillor positions and two vying for mayor.

The event will kick off at 4pm with an informal session during which people will have the opportunity to meet their potential new representatives.

This will be followed by each candidate having the opportunity to pitch their policies and plans for Gladstone.

Mayoral candidates Matt Burnett and Michael Fearns will be given slightly longer to make their case for the top job.

There will also be a question-and-answer session, and food trucks on site.

The event is hosted by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gladstone Engineering Alliance and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited.

GCCI president Joe Smith said he was pleased with how many candidates had confirmed, and encouraged people to take advantage of the chance to hear from those hoping to represent them.

Based on social media activity, he said there appeared to be strong interest in the 2020 local government elections.

Mr Smith welcomed the diversity in the field, and said a mix of experience and youth was good for the council.

What: Meet the Candidates Forum

When: Thursday, March 12, from 4pm

Where: CQUniversity, Bryan Jordan Dr, Gladstone

candidate forums gcci gladstone regional council gladstone regional council elections 2020 local elections 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Gunman storms Paris mosque

    Gunman storms Paris mosque
    • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        premium_icon ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        News The 28-year-old describes the pain that ensued after an Irukandji stung his face from cheek to cheek while diving off Mast Head Island.

        Banana Shire Council Election: Candidates finalised

        premium_icon Banana Shire Council Election: Candidates finalised

        News Nominations have closed for Local Government elections with the race starting to...

        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision”

        Big weekend for Rotarians at President Elect Seminar

        premium_icon Big weekend for Rotarians at President Elect Seminar

        News ABOUT 175 past, current and present Rotary members from the Central Queensland area...