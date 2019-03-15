Fears of quarry causing water contamination raised

The pit between Moody and Todd Rd is expected to be about 450 metres across.

FEARS of groundwater contamination are driving opposition to a controversial quarry planned for midway between Babinda and Innisfail.

A material change of use application was filed with the Cassowary Coast Council which seeks permission to build an 88m deep quarry that will process 250,000 tonnes of ore a year.

The impact assessable development in a public consultation notice describes the use of "extraction involving blasting, screening (and) crushing".

The quarry development was assessed and approved without blasting under a superseded planning scheme in 2016 but the project never got off the ground.

Approval was applied for with an amended scope to include blasting and increase production from 100 tonnes a year.

An image of test drilling at the site taken from the development application to council.

The Bluestone Quarry Company resubmitted amended documents to the council in February.

Hill MP Shane Knuth formally declared his "strenuous objection" to the planned quarry in a letter to the Cassowary Coast Regional Council asset manager yesterday.

"While I understand the project may bring economic advantages to the immediate region, I do agree with local residents that this should not be to the detriment of their quality of life, the resulting devaluation of their properties and potential water contamination," he wrote.

"(And) no investigations into groundwater and surface water behaviour, movement and characteristics across the project area has been undertaken."

Mr Knuth said he feared extraction of rock for use in road making and perhaps larger rock for seawall construction would have an adverse impact on the environment.

"An alternative location should be sought for the project which is far removed from neighbouring residential areas, which I am sure would be supported by the majority of Innisfail residents," he said.

The company contracted to author the application has been contacted for comment.

Public forum

A PUBLIC meeting will discuss the proposed development today.

The meeting will take place at Vasa Views on Todd Rd midway between Innisfail and Babinda just off the Bruce Highway at 10am.

Public submissions can still be made to the Cassowary Coast Regional Council by emailing enquiries@cassowarycoast .qld.gov.au

Submissions on the project close on March 22.