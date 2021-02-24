Council has ‘lost patience’ over Carmichael Mine development

A regional council mayor says she has ‘lost patience’ with Indian mining giant Adani over the development of the Carmichael Mine in her patch.

At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Isaac Regional Council unanimously supported an urgent mayoral minute, flagging a laundry list of concerns about work to date on the Carmichael Mine.

The concerns raised included a local landowner being “detrimentally impacted”, the ongoing legal dispute between the council and Adani over road construction standards and the “abject failure” of Adani to manage local recruitment.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said Adani, now known as Bravus Mining and Resources, was not being “good corporate citizens”.

A Bravus spokeswoman hit back at the council’s claims, describing them as “misleading and incorrect”.

The spokeswoman said the company was delivering on thousands of commitments to a large number of stakeholders for the Carmichael Mine.

“Frankly, Isaac Regional Council have lost patience with the behaviour of this company,” Cr Baker said.

“We are disappointed with Adani’s treatment of local landholders and their noncompliance with some of their obligations, and also disappointed by exclusive job advertising in and around Rockhampton and Townsville and not local communities like Clermont.

“ … We remind them that their social licence to operate is a precious thing they should value and protect.”

The mayoral minute said: “ … in dealing with Adani over various aspects of the Carmichael Mine development and in light of recent circumstances of a local landowner being significantly and detrimentally impacted by the mine project, it is appropriate for council to restate its position …”

The Bravus spokeswoman said the company was disappointed the council had “ignored” dispute resolution processes, describing the actions as a “smear campaign”.

“Some of these elements that are in dispute include road upgrades to a council owned road in the Isaac Region,” she said.

“All of the maintenance work and upgrade work on this council owned road is being funded by Bravus - there is no cost to the IRC or the ratepayers within the Isaac region.

“The cost to upgrade this road is in excess of $100 million and will provide more than 100 jobs over the next two years.”

The spokeswoman said Bravus had already completed $20 million worth of road maintenance in the Isaac region.

“In relation to jobs, we have written to the IRC CEO on a number of occasions detailing our employment processes, which allow people from the Isaac region to apply for jobs on our project,” she said.

“From the outset we said that Rockhampton and Townsville would be the primary hubs of employment for our project and that this would not exclude people from other regional centres being engaged on our project.”

The spokeswoman said Bravus remained committed to working in a professional and constructive manner with the council.

“However, if a similar attitude does not exist with the Isaac Regional Council we will be seeking the Queensland State Government to intercede in order to safeguard the thousands of jobs our project is delivering in North and Central Queensland,” she said.

“The livelihoods of thousands of workers on our project are too important to be swept up in local political issues.”

The council’s chief executive officer Gary Stevenson will reach out to Bravus to discuss details of the mayoral minute.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said he backed the council’s call for Bravus to honour any commitments made.

“When you make a deal with the people of regional Queensland they will support you but you better deliver on your promises,” Mr Last said.

“With regards to the creation of jobs, I am aware that Adani has made commitments to some cities and regions.

“However, this needs to extend to those communities in the area of the Carmichael Mine, communities like Moranbah and Clermont.”

The Burdekin MP said he had a simple message for the mining giant.

“Look back at the commitments you made to the people who supported you and make sure you are true to your word,” Mr Last said.

