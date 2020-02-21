Council gives green light to new cinemas

Gladstone cinemas staff member Aidan Lisle is excited for the new facility to be built at Yaralla Sports Club.

A NEW state-of-the-art cinema has been approved for construction, but it means a gym is on the move.

At this week’s Gladstone Regional Council meeting the councillors voted unanimously in favour of the material change of use application for Yaralla Sports club for a theatre with 33 conditions.

An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.

The new cinema would include two Gold Room lounges, six standard cinemas, a games room, candy bar and outdoor seating and a water feature.

However, to make room for additional parking the fitness centre will be demolished.

Yaralla CEO Will Schroeder said since the expansion of the Clinton gym more members were using that facility and less the one at Barney Point.

“The board of directors have a view to relocate that facility,” Mr Schroeder said.

“We still have locals and hotel guests use this facility, but the numbers have diminished.”

Gladstone Cinemas Manager Melissa Struik was “pleasantly surprised” by the application approval.

“Council did such a great job in the lead up to get a really comprehensive report as to why it should or not be approved,” Ms Struik said

She was hopeful the new cinemas would be one of the best facilities in the state.

“We’re really thinking about seating and how people are going to be doing movies in the future,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to maximising the space we do end up with.”

She said the added gold room and operation in a licensed premises would create new jobs on top of their current 25-30 seasonal staff.

Staff member of 10 years Aidan Lisle said he was excited for the new cinema.

“It’s going to be a great change,” Mr Lisle said.

The approval comes with 33 conditions which include a redesign of the parking lot and removing nine tandem parking spaces, adding a disabled parking space, making the parking aisle two way and adding pedestrian crossings. The complex will also be required to increase casual surveillance, install suitable landscaping, lighting and direction signage.

The reporting officer noted the application conflicted with the planning scheme, however said the application was reasonable.

If there are no appeals to the approval the construction will go out to tender as soon as possible with plans to have it open and operating by June next year.