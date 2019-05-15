Council gives green light for Clinton industrial project

One of the options for the planned expansion at Clinton Industrial Estate.

THE Queensland Government's plan to future-proof Gladstone's industrial sector is progressing, with Gladstone Regional Council giving it the go-ahead.

The approval of Economic Development Queensland's Clinton Industrial Estate signals the next step for the project, which aims to underpin industrial growth within the next 20 years.

The estate would include 78 lots between 3500-10,000sq m on Red Rover Rd.

The Queensland Government corporation is now moving forward with further talks to reconfigure the land.

A Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning spokesman said it had already received inquiries from "regionally significant industrial users" interested in the development but there was still work to be done before the lots were ready.

The approval came off the back of a slow industrial property market for the region.

Property valuers Herron Todd White said in its April report Gladstone's industrial property sector was at the bottom of the market.

It said there was no "substantial drivers" to the industrial sector for the next 12 months due to a lack of major infrastructure announcements.

But it pointed to development on vacant sites in Chapple St as signs of positivity.

Asked if it was the right time to complete this development, the spokesman said it was an important future project.

"Future projects have the potential to boost the local industrial supply chain and demand for new industrial lots of all sizes," he said.

"The Clinton Industrial Estate forms part of EDQ's strategic industrial land portfolio in the Gladstone region ... planning decisions today will underpin industrial growth and jobs support in the region over 20 years."

The spokesman said before lots were market-ready, infrastructure agreements would need to be negotiated.

The first of six stages of the development includes 17 lots and work is expected to begin in 2021-22.