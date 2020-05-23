Council gets $1.6m boost for projects

GLADSTONE Regional Council is set to receive more than $1.6 million in funding as part of the Federal Government’s $1.8 billion boost for road and community projects through local governments across Australia.

The investment will support local jobs and businesses and boost local economies struggling under the effects of COVID-19.

Gladstone is among eight local governments in Flynn to receive support through the program.

It is based on the successful Roads to Recovery program and will enable councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said accelerating local infrastructure projects was important for supporting jobs and the local economy.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Flynn, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.”

Mr O’Dowd will work closely with Gladstone Regional Council and others in Flynn to make sure the projects get under way and support jobs and businesses “as soon as possible”.

Projects to be delivered under the program include constructing bridges and tunnels, street lighting and heavy vehicle facilities.

A broad range of community infrastructure projects like upgraded bicycle and walking paths and picnic shelters will also be eligible.

Flynn councils will receive the following funding this financial year: