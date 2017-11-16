Council fleet to be turned into moving artworks

Rebecca Lush and Jo Duke, look over the Art on Fleet submissions.

Di Paddick

Following the success of the 2015 Gladstone Region Artist Windows, with 14 local artist installations featured in 12 Gladstone Regional Council venues, and 2016 Gladstone Region Art in Parks with 20 ephemeral artworks featured in 17 regional parks, we called on the local creative community to submit a digital art proposal for the 2017 Gladstone Region Pop Up Digital Art project Art on Fleet.

Hosted in conjunction with the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund, Art on Fleet provides an opportunity for locally created artwork to be exhibited "on the move" across the length and breadth of the region, printed on purposed vinyl decals and featured on identified Gladstone Regional Council fleet vehicles.

While there was no specific theme for the project, the submitting artists took into consideration the people, landscape and environment of the region, keeping the working vehicular purpose in mind.

Thirteen local artists will create 17 digital artworks for the project, which will include installations on Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum, Gladstone Regional Libraries and Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre vans, and the region's street sweepers and several utilities, over summer.

This public art incubator project provides an opportunity for artists and community to come together, strengthening cultural infrastructure locally, discovering new audiences and celebrating the unique heritage and character of the place in which we live, work and play.

