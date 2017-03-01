32°
BREAKING: Air monitored after dangerous chemical dumped

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Mar 2017 12:02 PM Updated: 1:24 PM

GLADSTONE police have confirmed that the "suspicious object" found at the Benaraby Landfill at about 11am today, was an unconfirmed amount of the chemical mercury. David Sparkes

UPDATE 12.05 PM



The site, which remains closed, was attended to by Gladstone firefighters, where the chemical was indentified by scientific officers.

A crew conducted air monitoring at the landfill. But investigators have handed the scene back to Gladstone Regional Council. 

The Gladstone Regional Council is currently making arrangements to remove the mercury.

Gladstone police said there was no indication of how the chemical was left at the site, however, a spokesman said it was likely to have been dumped.

Mercury is a heavy silvery-white metal which is liquid at ordinary temperatures.

According to the Global Healing Centre, "Part of the reason mercury is extremely toxic is because it can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion or skin absorption".

More to come.

EARLIER

A SUSPICIOUS object has forced the temporary closure of the Benaraby Landfill facility.

The council posted on Facebook the site would be closed until it was investigated.

"All patrons are being redirected to the Gladstone Waste Transfer facility," the post reads.

"We will advise when Benaraby Landfill re-opens to the public."

