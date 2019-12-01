Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blue Green Algae Blooms at Agnes Water have been occurring causing a foul smell and fish deaths. Picture Christine Taylor.
Blue Green Algae Blooms at Agnes Water have been occurring causing a foul smell and fish deaths. Picture Christine Taylor.
News

Council explores another potential fix for smelly algae

Tegan Annett , tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE work is expected to be done in coming days to rid the creek near Agnes Water main beach of an unprecedented algae event.

Trichodesmium, or blue-green algae, blooms have been causing a foul smell at Agnes Creek near the popular beach since early November.

The decomposition of the bloom has caused depleted oxygen levels in the creek which has killed fish.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said recent work involving using an excavator to remove the floating scum and dead sea life was “fairly successful”.

Cr Burnett said within coming days the council would put an aerator in the creek in a bid to further reduce the algae.

He said samples taken from the area on Thursday showed a decrease to the level of algae in the water, and it was obvious the smell had reduced.

“We’re sourcing the aerator now and we’ll run that through to turn over the water and hopefully reduce the algae,” he said.

The council is working closely with the Department of Environment and Science and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to find a solution before the Christmas holidays.

He said it was a unique situation given nowhere in Queensland had experienced an algae bloom to this extent before.

“We’re still open to options because no one has the silver bullet solution to this, that’s for sure,” he said.

He said some options including flushing the creek would require environmental approval which would delay any work.

“We all want this fixed, and we will do whatever we can to fix it before the school holidays,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact

        premium_icon Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact

        News The veteran and former volunteer was convicted in 2018 of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with his granddaughter.

        Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        premium_icon Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        News Get your pluggers and cork hats out, this street parade is going to be a big one. ...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A rose as lovely as any flower

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A rose as lovely as any flower

        News ONE of the most beautiful birds that can be seen on the Curtis Coast is the...

        PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        News Staff and clients of Encompass Allied Health got into the festive spirit with a...