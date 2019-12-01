Council explores another potential fix for smelly algae

Blue Green Algae Blooms at Agnes Water have been occurring causing a foul smell and fish deaths. Picture Christine Taylor.

MORE work is expected to be done in coming days to rid the creek near Agnes Water main beach of an unprecedented algae event.

Trichodesmium, or blue-green algae, blooms have been causing a foul smell at Agnes Creek near the popular beach since early November.

The decomposition of the bloom has caused depleted oxygen levels in the creek which has killed fish.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said recent work involving using an excavator to remove the floating scum and dead sea life was “fairly successful”.

Cr Burnett said within coming days the council would put an aerator in the creek in a bid to further reduce the algae.

He said samples taken from the area on Thursday showed a decrease to the level of algae in the water, and it was obvious the smell had reduced.

“We’re sourcing the aerator now and we’ll run that through to turn over the water and hopefully reduce the algae,” he said.

The council is working closely with the Department of Environment and Science and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to find a solution before the Christmas holidays.

He said it was a unique situation given nowhere in Queensland had experienced an algae bloom to this extent before.

“We’re still open to options because no one has the silver bullet solution to this, that’s for sure,” he said.

He said some options including flushing the creek would require environmental approval which would delay any work.

“We all want this fixed, and we will do whatever we can to fix it before the school holidays,” he said.