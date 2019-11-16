Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council enhances multicultural focus

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Regional Council is taking steps to promote the area as a welcoming region.

It wants people from all backgrounds to have equal opportunity to take part in all aspects of the community.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the council had joined the Welcoming Cities Network and was working towards accreditation.

“Council is committed to ensuring its policies, programs and services are inclusive for all,” Cr Muszkat said.

“All residents across our region, regardless of cultural background, should feel a sense of belonging so they can actively participate in and contribute to community life.”

The region has a high level of cultural diversity with 2016 census data recording 14.4 per cent of the region’s population were born overseas.

“Cultural diversity adds a rich vibrancy to communities,” Cr Muszkat said.

She said it gave the region the ability to influence art, food and liveability, as well as provide greater economic opportunities.

“Aligning with Welcoming Cities’ vision, council will be able to further embrace diversity, foster social cohesion and enhance our region’s multicultural focus,” Cr Muszkat said.

She said the council had initiatives in place to help it achieve accreditation.

These include the Saiki City initiative and Welcome to Country practices.

cultural diversity gladstone regional council welcoming cities network
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lyn-Eve shakes aside her difficulties to play with her twin

        premium_icon Lyn-Eve shakes aside her difficulties to play with her twin

        Rugby Union Woods said the team and the opposing sides have been nothing but supportive

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        Fitness champion goes from strength to strength

        premium_icon Fitness champion goes from strength to strength

        News A Gladstone Fitness competitor has recently won at the ICN World Titles.

        New drug education program for students

        premium_icon New drug education program for students

        News The program will teach students about the harms of drug and alcohol