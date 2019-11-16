Council enhances multicultural focus

THE Gladstone Regional Council is taking steps to promote the area as a welcoming region.

It wants people from all backgrounds to have equal opportunity to take part in all aspects of the community.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the council had joined the Welcoming Cities Network and was working towards accreditation.

“Council is committed to ensuring its policies, programs and services are inclusive for all,” Cr Muszkat said.

“All residents across our region, regardless of cultural background, should feel a sense of belonging so they can actively participate in and contribute to community life.”

The region has a high level of cultural diversity with 2016 census data recording 14.4 per cent of the region’s population were born overseas.

“Cultural diversity adds a rich vibrancy to communities,” Cr Muszkat said.

She said it gave the region the ability to influence art, food and liveability, as well as provide greater economic opportunities.

“Aligning with Welcoming Cities’ vision, council will be able to further embrace diversity, foster social cohesion and enhance our region’s multicultural focus,” Cr Muszkat said.

She said the council had initiatives in place to help it achieve accreditation.

These include the Saiki City initiative and Welcome to Country practices.